St. Francis Borgia completed its season sweep of O’Fallon Christian Tuesday at home, 25-10, 25-10, 25-16.
Borgia improved to 9-10-2 for the season while O’Fallon Christian dropped to 4-11-1.
Madi Ulrich led Borgia in kills with 13. Sophie Hurst was next with eight while Gisele Bolzenius and Nina Klak each ended with seven.
Joanna Gillen and Josie Charboneau each had two kills. Molly Schroeder added one.
Ulrich was the digs leader with eight. Schroeder posted seven and Bolzenius ended with five. Macy Strubberg was next with four while Brooke Leesmann had three. Hurst chipped in with two and Gillen and Klak each had one.
Strubberg recorded 18 assists. Leesmann had 15 and Schroeder posted five.
Hurst had three total blocks. Bolzenius and Gillen each had two. Ulrich, Strubberg, Hurst and Klak were credited with one apiece.
Borgia served 13 aces with Ulrich leading the way. She had six of them. Bolzenius served four aces. Leesmann had two and Schroeder added one.
Borgia lost at home to Francis Howell in four sets Thursday, 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17. Other details were not available at deadline.
