Returning to action following the team’s home tournament championship Saturday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights swept New Haven Tuesday in a best-of-three match, 25-14, 25-15.
Borgia (8-2-1) and New Haven (3-4) will meet again in Hermann Tournament pool play Monday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m.
“It was a good match,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “New Haven played us tough point-for-point, until midway though the first set. We pulled away after that.”
New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener felt her team had positives.
“I thought we did some nice things against them, but last night Borgia was the better team,” Hoener said. “I was happy with our defense and serving. We’ll continue to work to get better each day.”
Caroline Glastetter led the Lady Knights with six kills. Lily Brown was next with five while Lynsey Batson, Ella Brinkmann and Kaitlyn Patke each knocked down four kills. Maddie Dowil and Ava Lou Ploch contributed two kills apiece.
Ploch led the team with nine digs. Alicia Baylard was next with four. Dowil, Glastetter and Marissa Gau each posted three. Aly Heggemann, Lauren Nieder and Brown had two digs apiece. Batson and Anniston Sherrell each added one.
Madi Ulrich recorded a solo block. Glastetter, Heggemann and Brown each had a block assist.
Ploch posted 20 assists. Gau had two while Baylard, Dowil and Ulrich added one apiece.
Ploch, Baylard, Glastetter, Ulrich and Patke served one ace apiece.
“Ava Lou did a good job running the offense,” Steiger said. “We were able to get our reserves into the match and give them a lot of playing time. They work hard in practice, and they deserve the chance to play. We didn’t skip a beat with them on the floor.”
For New Haven, Lucy Hoener led the Lady Shamrocks with three kills. Natalie Covington, Hannah Rethemeyer and Ellie Westermeyer each had one kill.
Peyton Sumpter picked up 14 digs. Maria Sheible was next with seven. Hoener had four, Covington contributed three, Westermeyer had two, and Alaina Scott posted one dig.
Westermeyer had three assists, and Covington added two.
Lexi Feldman and Rethemeyer each had one solo block. Hoener had a block assist.
Sumpter served two aces.
“New Haven is a scrappy team,” Steiger said. “They play well defensively.”
Coach Hoener credited Borgia.
“Borgia is a very well-balanced and deep team,” she said. “Just when one of their top hitters rotates to the back row, they have someone else to replace her. They’re big and quick, which is a hard combination to defend.”
Thursday Matches
Both teams fell in conference matches Thursday.
Borgia fell to St. Dominic at home, 28-26, 25-23, 25-16. That gave St. Dominic an Archdiocesan Athletic Association Large Division sweep over the Lady Knights this season. Both of Borgia’s losses have come against the Lady Crusaders.
St. James won at New Haven in Four Rivers Conference action Thursday, 25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-10.
Additional information was not available at deadline.