There was a silver lining for the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights Saturday in their own tournament.
Borgia knocked off crosstown rival Washington in the final round, 25-23, 25-17.
“It’s always nice to finish with a win,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “It was not as bad as it seemed. We were in every set.”
In pool play, Borgia:
• Split with Westminster Christian, 25-20, 20-25.
• Lost to Timberland, 25-23, 25-22.
• Lost to Parkway West, 25-23, 25-23.
For the pool play matches, Madi Ulrich led the team with 20 kills. Josie Charboneau and Gisele Bolzenius each had 11. Sophie Hurst checked in with eight while Joanna Gillen added six.
Nina Klak posted three, Alexa Struckhoff and Macy Strubberg each had two and Brooke Leesmann posted one kill.
Molly Schroeder led the defense with 25 digs. Strubberg posted 16. Charboneau and Leesmann each had 14. Ulrich posted 13 digs.
Others with digs were Gillen (seven), Hurst (four), Bolzenius (three), and Katherine Link, Lauren Kleekamp and Klak (two each).
Leesmann led the setters with 29 assists. Strubberg was next with 23. Schroeder posted four, Hurst had three while Bolzenius and Klak each added one.
Bolzenius logged seven total blocks with one solo.
Hurst and Klak each had five block assists. Ulrich posted one solo block and three block assists. Gillen had three block assists.
Leesmann served three aces. Strubberg and Schroeder each had two and Hurst added one.
“We got a lot of momentum from the tournament,” Steiger said. “We’re getting used to the rotations and having everyone back. We took steps. It was the best we have played all year.”
Borgia played in the tougher pool, according to the results. Parkway West defeated Westminster in the championship match. Timberland knocked off Lutheran South in three games for the consolation title.
