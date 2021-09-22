The volleyball Lady Jays continue to search for their first GAC Central win of the year.
That search didn’t bear fruit this week as Washington (2-10, 0-3) fell at home to Wentzville Liberty (5-1, 3-0) Tuesday, 19-25, 25-13, 25-13, 25-19, and on the road at Ft. Zumwalt North (5-4-1, 2-2) Thursday, 25-20, 25-11, 25-21.
Liberty
The Lady Jays took the first set before Liberty came back with three set victories in a row.
“Our first set went really well,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “We were in system a lot, and we were making good hitting selections.”
Jessie Tovo notched 10 kills to lead Washington.
Ingrid Figas posted eight kills, Alexis Barks five, Chloe Holtmeyer three, Jillian Huellinghoff two, Jora Weaver two and Sophie Nieder one.
Abigail Gilliatt posted 29 assists and Tovo one.
Huellinghoff served three aces and Tovo two.
Digs totals included Tovo (nine), Nieder (six), Gracie Meyer (six), Figas (four), Gilliatt (two), Barks (one) and Holtmeyer (one).
Zumwalt North
Tovo again led the attack with six kills Thursday, adding two blocks and 11 digs.
Figas killed four with one ace and eight digs.
Holtmeyer knocked down three kills with one ace and three digs.
Ella Kroeter finished with three kills and one dig.
Barks posted two kills, two blocks and one dig.
Gilliatt made two kills with 21 assists, six digs and one block.
Huellinghoff killed two with one block and one dig.
Nieder made one assist and nine digs.
Meyer made four digs.
Weaver posted one block.
The Lady Jays will have another try at a league win Tuesday, playing at Ft. Zumwalt South at 5 p.m.