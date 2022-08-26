With the fall volleyball season incoming, the Pacific Lady Indians are ready to “Brace for Impact.”
Second-year Head Coach Joe Brammeier’s defending district champions will start the new campaign at the MICDS Brace for Impact Volleyball Tournament during opening weekend.
The two-day event, slated for Aug. 26-27, will be held at Legacy VTC at Gravois Bluffs in Fenton.
Pacific is one of 16 teams in the field, which has been divided into four pools.
The Lady Indians are slotted to play in Pool A against Nerinx Hall, Belleville West and Seckman.
Pacific plays Nerinx Hall in the first match at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Indians then play Belleville West at 8 p.m. Friday and Seckman at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Pool B is comprised of St. Pius X (Festus), Centralia, Duchesne and Rosati-Kain.
Farmington, Belleville East, Hillsboro and MICDS are entered into Pool C.
Pool D consists of Blair Oaks, North Point, Althoff and Fox.
After pool play concludes, teams will be divided into four brackets to play for either the championship, fifth place, ninth place or 13th place.
The top team in each pool goes into the championship bracket, the runner-up into the fifth-place bracket, the third-place pool team into the ninth-place bracket and the fourth-place pool squad into the 13th-place bracket.
Semifinals are played at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The medal rounds then take place with each of the semifinal round losers playing at 1:30 p.m. and each bracket’s top final at 2:30 p.m.