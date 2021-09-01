The Joe Brammeier era at Pacific started with some hardware.
Pacific (3-1-1) took home the consolation trophy at the Windsor Tournament Saturday, last defeating Mehlville (1-2-2), 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, in the trophy round.
Pacific also swept De Soto (1-3-1), 25-16, 25-10, in the consolation semifinals.
In pool play, Pacific swept Affton (0-5), 25-17, 25-18, tied Parkway South (1-2-2), 25-20, 20-25, and lost to Windsor (4-0-1), 25-12, 25-23.
Windsor went on to win the championship match.
“I thought the girls played very well,” Brammeier, the team’s first-year head coach, said. “They looked nervous the first game. It was the first time they had played that early (in the morning) this year. The girls started relaxing and getting into the swing of things the second game.”
The Lady Indians closed out the tournament with wins in six of their final seven sets.
“The energy and passion from the girls during bracket play was amazing,” Brammeier said. “They never stopped fighting to win. I was very impressed with how they played and how far they have already came since the jamboree.”
Freshman Caroline Tomlinson was selected to the all-tournament team.
Pacific’s statistics for the tournament were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Indians next play Wednesday on the road at Fox, starting at 5:45 p.m.