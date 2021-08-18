The Lady Indians turned out en masse to try out for this year’s volleyball team.
First-year head coach Joe Brammeier reported 52 girls tried out for the this year, of which 37 would be kept at the program’s three levels.
“I am so excited to be given the opportunity to be the head of this volleyball program,” Brammeier said. “We have a very talented group of girls this year, and I cannot wait to see what they will accomplish throughout the season.”
Brammeier is one of three new head coaches for the fall season at Pacific, along with Steve Smith (boys soccer) and Vincent Bingham (cross country).
Smith reported 24 came out for the soccer squad this fall.
Assistant Coach Lindsay Lee reported 21 runners came out for cross country with eight girls and 13 boys.
“As Coach Bingham and I get to know the kids, we are finding many positives that give us reason for optimism this year in regard to both teams,” Lee said. “The kids possess many foundational elements such as commitment, trust and desire to improve, which lay the groundwork for a successful season.”
Pacific has qualified its entire boys team for the state cross country meet each of the past four seasons, finishing 15th in Class 4.
In addition to the three programs with new coaches, Pacific also fields football, softball and girls golf programs in the fall, each led respectively by returning head coaches Paul Day, Tonya Lewis and Rob Schimsa.
Preseason jamborees start at the end of the week with the official start of the fall regular season Friday, Aug. 27.