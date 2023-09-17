Picking up the pace, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats won a pair of matches this week.
Union (10-6-1) prevailed in four sets Tuesday at Montgomery County, 25-9, 25-12, 22-25, 25-15, and swept De Soto at home Wednesday, 25-9, 25-11, 25-19.
Of note in Wednesday’s match was junior setter Marcie Keence reaching 1,000 career assists.
Also, the sweep marked a turnaround from when Union was beaten by De Soto in the Windsor Tournament to start the season.
Montgomery County
“Overall, I thought our kids played well,” Union Head Coach Lisa Hoffmeyer said. “We were putting a lot of pressure on our setters to be more creative with the offense and to run as many set plays as they could. That got away from us a bit in the third set. We started out the fourth set very slow with a lot of missed serves, but eventually found our rhythm and finished playing much cleaner volleyball.”
Sophia Helling and Keence both ended with double-doubles.
Helling led the offense with 14 kills and the defense with 23 digs. Keence handed out 22 assists and picked up 11 digs.
Josselyn Smith knocked down 12 kills while Hailey DeWitt added seven, Keence and Katie Donovan each had three and Isabel Stowe ended with two.
Mikah Williford picked up 14 digs. DeWitt also ended with 11 while Morgan Sherwood and Donovan each had eight, Smith chipped in with six, Stowe had two and Ava Eagan added one dig.
Sherwood had 10 assists while Williford posted three, Helling had two. DeWitt and Abeni Hall each added one.
Smith had a solo block and a block assist. Stowe had one solo block and Donovan added a block assist.
Helling and DeWitt each served three aces. Smith added one.
De Soto
Union avenged its loss during the first day of the season by sweeping Wednesday at home.
“We played the most mistake-free volleyball we have played in a long time,” Hoffmeyer said. “Unforced errors have been an issue that have plagued us, so I was happy to see us play pretty clean volleyball last night. We had some missed serves in the last set, but other than that it was improvement for us. Our kids played loose and had fun and that is always fun to see.”
Again, Helling and Keence ended with double-doubles.
Helling led the offense with 13 kills and added 22 digs.
Keence had 28 assists, including No. 1,000 for her career, to go with 13 digs.
“We were all especially happy for and proud of Marcie for her accomplishment,” Hoffmeyer said. “Setters never get the recognition they deserve, so I was happy to see her work being celebrated.”
Smith was next in the kills department with 11. Williford, Keence, Stowe and Kora Durham each had three kills.
DeWitt also had 13 digs. Williford was next with nine while Smith had five. Donovan and Durham both ended with three. Hall and Anna Petty each had two digs.
Smith served five aces and Keence ended with four.
Durham and Petty both had two assists. Helling and DeWitt each ended with one.
Stowe had two solo blocks and one block assist. Smith had two solo blocks. Helling posted one solo block and Eagan added a block assist.
Union plays Saturday in the Cuba Tournament.
