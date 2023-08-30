Bouncing back from a slow start, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats opened the season Saturday with a consolation championship at the Windsor Tournament.
“Overall, we made progress,” Union Head Coach Lisa Hoffmeyer said. “The kids learned a lot.”
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bouncing back from a slow start, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats opened the season Saturday with a consolation championship at the Windsor Tournament.
“Overall, we made progress,” Union Head Coach Lisa Hoffmeyer said. “The kids learned a lot.”
Union junior outside hitter Sophia Helling was named to the all-tournament team.
Union (3-1-1) opened the day with a 25-20, 26-24 loss to De Soto in pool play.
“We did not get the result we wanted,” Hoffmeyer said. “We had a slow start. Mikah Williford, a six-rotation outside hitter, sprained an ankle the day before and wasn’t able to play. We had to make a lot of late adjustments.”
The Lady ’Cats came back to split with Helias, the eventual tournament champion, 19-25, 26-24.
“We played some of our best volleyball in that second set,” Hoffmeyer said. “That showed the level these kids are capable of playing at.”
In the final pool match, Union swept Mehlville, 25-16, 25-21.
However, when the scores were tallied, Union finished third in the pool behind Helias and De Soto. Those teams went to the Gold Bracket. Union ended in the Silver Bracket.
Union opened bracket play with a 25-16, 25-19 win over Alton, Illinois, to reach the bracket title match.
In the final round, Union defeated Four Rivers Conference rival Sullivan, 25-16, 25-12.
“It was fairly convincing,” Hoffmeyer said about the win over Sullivan. “We had momentum going into that match as well. It was important not only for the tournament, but also for the season moving forward.”
In six sets worth of statistics available at deadline, Helling was the teams’ kills leader with 21. Josselyn Smith knocked down 12 kills while Isabel Stowe was next with eight.
Ava Eagan and Katie Donovan each logged five kills and Hailey DeWitt added one.
Defensively, Helling and Eagan each had 12 digs. DeWitt was next with nine while Donovan had eight. Marcie Keence added seven and Smith posted six.
Morgan Sherwood had two digs and Stowe ended with one.
Smith was the blocks leader with four solo blocks. Stowe had three while Helling, Eagan and Donovan each had one.
Helling served eight aces. Donovan ended with three while DeWitt added two. Keence and Eagan each served one ace.
Keence handed out 42 assists. Sherwood was credited with four while Stowe, Smith, Eagan and DeWitt each had one.
Union swept Rolla Monday and hosts Potosi Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.