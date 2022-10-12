Getting set for the final week of the regular season, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats went 4-1 to earn second place at Saturday’s Warrenton Tournament.
“This was a great day for us,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “We played hard with everyone giving their best to help us end with a 4-1 record.”
Windsor (26-1) won the tournament by sweeping the field.
“Our loss was a tough one to a really good Windsor team,” Getman said. “Their offense is so strong and we didn’t get many hands on the net which makes it difficult for the defense to get a touch.”
Following Union were Orchard Farm (3-2), O’Fallon Christian (2-3), Warrenton (1-4) and St. James (0-5).
• efeated O’Fallon Christian, 25-13, 25-14.
• efeated Warrenton, 25-15, 11-25, 15-13.
• ost to Windsor, 25-11, 25-13.
• efeated St. James, 25-12, 25-16.
• efeated Orchard Farm, 25-16, 25-17.
Against O’Fallon Christian, Sophia Helling was the kills leader with eight. Josselyn Smith was next with five. Kirsten Bockhorst, Marcie Keence and Isabel Stowe each had four kills. Katie Donovan knocked down three, Lilly Wiskur had two and Hailey DeWitt added one. Keence had 18 assists.
Katherine Bolte had four, Helling posted two and Smith, Ava Eagan and Izzy Zagarri each had one.
Stowe ended with three blocks. Bockhorst, Keence and Wiskur had two apiece.
Helling, Smith, Bockhorst, Keence and Zagarri served one ace apiece. Zagarri picked up 11 digs.
Against Warrenton, Helling posted nine kills. Stowe was next with five. Smith had four. Bockhorst and Wiskur each logged three kills.
Keence posted 21 assists. Helling added one.
Stowe, Smith and Bockhorst each had two blocks. Wiskur had one.
Wiskur served three aces. Helling, Bockhorst and Keence each had two and Smith served one.
Helling picked up 15 digs.
Against St. James, Eagan and Stowe tied for the team lead in kills with five. Bockhorst, Helling and Keence each had three. Donovan logged two. Smith and Williford each had one.
Keence posted 11 assists. Bolte had seven while Smith added two. Eagan and Wiskur each chipped in with one.
Helling served three aces. Bolte had two. Stowe, Donovan, Smith, Williford, Wiskur and Zagarri served one ace apiece.
Statistics were not available for the Windsor or Orchard Farm matches at deadline.
Getman said it was a good format.
“The round robin format creates an environment that feels more relaxed and the girls had a lot of fun playing volleyball,” Getman said. “When you’re this far into the season, everyone is tired and sometimes it feels like we are just pushing through. This was a great day for them to enjoy playing the game they love and it showed on the court and on the bench. The defensive and offensive performances were strong. We were balanced and effective.”