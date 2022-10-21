It took five games, but the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats sent their seniors out as winners Monday.
Celebrating the final home match of the season, Union (19-9) edged Warrenton (15-18), 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14, 15-6.
Union has three seniors on this year’s team, Kristen Bockhorst, Izzy Zagarri and Lilly Wiskur.
Statistics were not available at deadline Tuesday.
The Lady ’Cats hit the road Tuesday in search of their 20th win and a share of second place in the Four Rivers Conference. Sullivan secured its spot at second with a four-game win over New Haven Monday. Pacific, if it can beat Owensville Tuesday, also can tie for second.
Union plays Pacific Thursday at Rockwood Summit High School in the opening round of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament. The match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Pacific is seeded fourth and Union is the No. 5 team.
