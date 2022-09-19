Union’s volleyball Lady ’Cats split a pair of four-set matches this week.
Playing Tuesday at home, the Lady ’Cats (3-4) defeated Montgomery County, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Union’s volleyball Lady ’Cats split a pair of four-set matches this week.
Playing Tuesday at home, the Lady ’Cats (3-4) defeated Montgomery County, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19.
Playing in Jefferson County Wednesday, Union fell to the host Lady Dragons, 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 25-12.
“The game against De Soto was a tough one,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “We made too many errors and our confidence wavered throughout the match. We didn’t play as aggressively as we have been and it kept us from building strong energy and momentum. De Soto worked hard to be effective offensively and we weren’t able to respond. We identified areas for growth and are looking forward to our next game.”
Union plays in the Cuba Tournament Saturday. The Lady ’Cats are slated to play St. James at 8:30 a.m., Warrenton at 11 a.m. and Viburnum at 12:40 p.m. Bracket play starts at 2 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.