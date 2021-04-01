Playing Friday at the Ft. Zumwalt East Tournament, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Knights sandwiched a win between a pair of defeats.
Borgia beat Westminster Christian Academy, 25-19, 25-22.
The Knights fell to Ft. Zumwalt East, 25-23, 25-23, and to Francis Howell, 25-17, 25-23.
Borgia had two matches this week called off. Borgia’s match Monday at Fox and Tuesday at O’Fallon Christian were erased from the schedule.
Borgia’s next home match will be at home Tuesday, April 6, against Bishop DuBourg. That match will take place at the Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium.