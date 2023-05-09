Bring on the postseason.
The St. Francis Borgia boys volleyball team concluded the regular season last Thursday, defeating Clayton, 25-23, 25-12, 25-18.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bring on the postseason.
The St. Francis Borgia boys volleyball team concluded the regular season last Thursday, defeating Clayton, 25-23, 25-12, 25-18.
Borgia (8-9) plays in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament Friday, hosting Parkway North at 5 p.m.
The winner advances to the district championship match Monday at De Smet. That’s set to start at 6 p.m.
In the win over Clayton, the Knights were led offensively by Ben Lause and Ian Desmond, who knocked down 13 and 11 kills, respectively.
Harris Robinson was next with six kills. Colton Lange had three while Jack Meyers and Jack Boone both closed with one kill.
Lause, Robinson and Anthony Strohmeyer each had seven digs. Desmond was next with six while Will Richardson had five.
Logan Bender posted three digs. Meyers and Charles Eggert each had two and Lange added one.
Borgia set the tone offensively with 10 aces. Lause had five of them while Bender served four. Eggert had one ace.
Robinson and Bender ran the offense with 17 and 15 assists, respectively.
Boone posted two total blocks while Lause and Robinson each had one.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.