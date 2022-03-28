There was light at the end of a long tunnel Thursday for the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights.
Borgia (1-4, 1-2) swept Archdiocesan Athletic Association foe St. Mary’s in the home opener, 25-22, 25-16, 26-24.
“It’s always good to get your first win out of the way,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “It came against a good conference opponent in St. Mary’s. I definitely was proud of how we played tonight.”
Ben Lause and Jason Derner led the offense with four kills apiece.
Ryan Kopmann and Harris Robinson each had three kills. Daniel Smith added two kills and Leo Hillermann had one.
Smith and Hillermann each had one solo block. Derner had four block assists. Kopmann and Hillermann each had two and Robinson added one.
Robinson served four aces. Smith had two while Desmond, Kopmann and Luke Poliltte served one ace apiece.
Chamber Gillette led the defense with eight digs. Smith had seven. Lause was credited with two and Derner added one.
Assists were not available at deadline.
In the opening game, Borgia led most of the way before St. Mary’s tied it, 19-19. The teams were tied all the way to 22-22 before Borgia scored the final three points.
In the second game, Borgia jumped out to a 10-1 lead and never was threatened.
In the third game, St. Mary’s led early before Borgia came back to tie it at 13-13 and move out to a narrow lead.
Borgia was up 23-20, but St. Mary’s fought back to tie it, 23-23. Borgia reached match point, but needed two chances before a St. Mary’s error ended it, 26-24.
“The only thing we really lack with this group is experience,” Steiger said. “We’re going to have our ups and downs like that. I thought we battled back really well. We just need to clean things up, but that’s something which will come with time.”
St. Dominic swept the Knights Tuesday in O’Fallon, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10.
Hillermann was the top offensive player with two kills. He also had two block assists.
Desmond recorded one kill, four set assists and one block assist.
Derner had one kill, one block assist and one ace.
Robinson notched a kill with three set assists.
Kopmann had one kill with one solo block.
Lause notched one kill and one block assist.
Gillette posted one set assist.
Dig totals were not available.