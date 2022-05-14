St. Francis Borgia’s boys volleyball Knights rolled to a three-game sweep of Hazelwood West Tuesday to improve to 5-14.
“We were able to get everyone into the match and had contributions from everyone,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “We played a fundamentally sound match.”
Borgia won, 25-15, 25-18, 25-23.
Daniel Smith, Ryan Kopmann and Jason Derner each had five kills.
Ben Lause was next with four kills, while Harris Robinson added three.
Robinson was the assists leader with 12. Ian Desmond posted nine assists.
Lause had two solo blocks. Kopmann and Derner each had one.
Robinson served three aces while Chamber Gillette ended with one.
Adam Snider, Charlie Eggert and Luke Politte made contributions,” Steiger said. “They don’t always get as much playing time, but were able to get some good quality play.”
The Knights start Class 3 District 1 play Monday at Whitfield School against Bishop DuBourg Monday at 4 p.m.
Borgia is the fourth seed while Bishop DuBourg is seeded fifth.
De Smet is the top seed and the winner of the Borgia-Bishop DuBourg match will play the Spartans Tuesday at 4 p.m.
The other side of the bracket consists of No. 2 Whitfield, third-seeded Cape Girardeau Notre Dame and No. 6 School of Medicine and Bioscience.
The championship match will be played Wednesday at 5 p.m.