Playing on the road Tuesday, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Knights swept Fox in Arnold, 25-18, 25-18.
“The first set wasn’t as clean as I would like as a coach, but we controlled both sets,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
The kills leader was Spencer Breckenkamp with seven. Aiden Brundick posted five kills, and Nick Dyson had three. Others with kills were Jason Derner with two and Ryan Kopmann and Leo Hillermann with one kill apiece.
“Standouts tonight were Spencer Breckenkamp and Jason Lause,” Steiger said. “We also had solid performances by Aiden Brundick and Nick Dyson.”
Steiger said Borgia’s serve receive was an area to watch.
“Serve receive was solid, but defense was a step slower than we came to expect after a good tournament Saturday,” Steiger said. “To their credit, they pushed when needed, but as a coach I’m selfishly wanting just a little more consistency and urgency. All in all, it was a good night. It was a win on the road in two.”