St. Francis Borgia Regional officially has its first boys volleyball winning streak of the season.
The Knights swept Bishop DuBourg Tuesday in St. Louis, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16.
Borgia improved to 3-6 on the season with the win.
Jason Derner led a balanced attack with six kills.
Ryan Kopmann was next with three kills. Leo Hillermann, Harris Robinson and Ben Lause all ended with two kills. Ian Desmond, Daniel Smith and Charlie Eggert had one kill each.
Derner logged four block assists and Hillermann had two solo blocks.
Robinson handed out six assists and Desmond had four.
Chamber Gillette led the defense with six digs.
Robinson served eight aces. Lause had three. Smith served two while Demsond, Adam Snider, Kopmann and Gillette had one ace apiece.
The Knights are scheduled to play in the Rockwood Summit Tournament Saturday, facing the host team, Ft. Zumwalt East and Northwest.