St. Francis Borgia Regional’s boys volleyball Knights won a pair of sets, but couldn’t claim a match Saturday at the Rockwood Summit Tournament.
The Knights (2-8-2) managed splits with Northwest and Ft. Zumwalt East, but lost to host Rockwood Summit and Affton.
Scores were:
• Rockwood Summit defeated Borgia, 25-11, 25-17.
• Borgia split with Northwest, 19-25, 25-21.
• Borgia split with Ft. Zumwalt East, 25-18, 19-25.
• Borgia lost to Affton, 25-23, 25-18.
Statistics were not available at deadline.