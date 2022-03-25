Opening the season with a road trip, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights lost two matches in Cape Girardeau.
Borgia fell to Saxony Lutheran in five games, 25-23, 25-17, 12-25, 23-25, 15-9.
In the other match, the Knights were beaten in four games by host Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-22.
Borgia was back on the road Monday, losing at Lutheran St. Charles, 25-17, 27-25, 25-22.
Against Lutheran St. Charles, Ryan Kopmann led the way with 10 kills.
Jason Derner was next with six kills. Ben Lause and Harris Robinson each logged four kills. Daniel Smith added three.
Derner had three solo blocks and three block assists. Leo Hillermann had three solo blocks and one block assist. Ryan Kopmann ended with one solo block and three block assists. Lause had one solo block and one block assist.
Ian Desmond ended with 14 set assists.
Derner served three aces. Smith and Robinson each had two aces. Desmond added one.
Dig totals, along with statistics from the Saturday matches, were not available at deadline.