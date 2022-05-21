Bishop DuBourg edged the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights Monday in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament at Whitfield.
DuBourg, the fifth seed, won in five sets, 25-27, 25-21, 15-25, 25-15, 17-15.
The Cavaliers move on to play top-seeded De Smet Tuesday in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket, third-ranked Cape Girardeau Notre Dame swept School of Medicine and Bioscience, 25-9, 25-16, 25-16. The Bulldogs play No. 2 Whitfield Tuesday in the other semifinal.
The championship match takes place at Whitfield Wednesday at 5 p.m.