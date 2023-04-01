It took four games, but the 636 Cardinals edged St. Francis Borgia Tuesday in boys volleyball action, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18, 25-18.
Borgia fell to 3-5 in all competitions.
Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger stated that the 636 team has players from multiple high schools which don’t have teams. Steiger stated there could be another match with the Cardinals later in the season.
Borgia was paced offensively by Ben Lause, who knocked down nine kills. Harris Robinson was next with six while Ian Desmond and Kayden Parmentier each logged three.
Colton Lange added two kills and Jack Boone had one.
Steiger noticed improvement in the blocking department. Desmond and Lange each had three while Boone ended with two. Lause added one.
Robinson handed out 13 assists and Logan Bender recorded six.
Bender logged seven digs while Anthony Strohmeyer was next with five. Robinson, Desmond and Lause each had four digs. Lange and Parmentier each had one.
As a team, Borgia served five aces. Bender had two of them while Robinson, Lause and Lange served one apiece.
“We started off strong winning the first set 25-16 by aggressive serving and some timely offense,” Steiger said. “Our most consistent part of our game was our blocking and defense, which was good most of the night.”
While the match resulted in a loss, Steiger said there was improvement from the 29-27, 25-22, 28-26 win at Fox Monday night.
“I was proud of how our kids played and competed after not having the same focus and intensity the night before at Fox,” Steiger said. “In fact I was discussing with a parent after the match that even in the loss, we were happy to see how much better they played and competed as opposed to what we saw the night before in Fox’s gym.”
Steiger also said it was a step forward from last Saturday’s Francis Howell Central Tournament, where Borgia went 0-3 in pool matches.
“Our offense was much better last night than Monday and was able to build off of the steps we took in Saturday’s competitive Howell Central Tournament,” Steiger said. “We still struggled at times with the consistency of ball control and being able to stop long runs of scoring from the 636 team.”
Steiger said the team has shown improvement through the season.
“All in all, I was happy with the way we competed against a solid 636 team as we work on becoming more consistent as the season goes on,” Steiger said. “We still have plenty of things to improve, but have been working hard and continue to see growth with each game.”
