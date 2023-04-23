The Lutheran St. Charles Cougars performed a midweek sweep of the Borgia volleyball Knights Tuesday and Thursday.
As Borgia hosted its senior night Tuesday, Lutheran had a happy ride home after a win in four sets, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16, 27-25.
Borgia’s trip to St. Charles Thursday was not as fruitful as the Cougars again won in four sets, 18-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21.
Statistics from the games were not available at print deadline.
The Knights are next scheduled to play Monday on the road at Bayless, starting at 5:15 p.m.
