There’s no place like home.
Playing on friendly terrain, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball team stayed undefeated at home, beating Fox in four games Monday, 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-23.
“Our offense took a step forward and our defense, as far as digging and passing, continues to improve,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said.
Borgia’s two wins so far this season have come in the two home matches.
Jason Derner and Ryan Kopmann each logged six kills for the match.
Ian Desmond handed out 10 assists while Harris Robinson had eight.
Steiger said Chamber Gillette led the defense, but didn’t have numbers for digs due to a statistical glitch.
Robinson served four aces.
“Our blocking was our Achilles Heel and was inconsistent all night,” Steiger said. “Always good to be able to work to improve things after a win, so there is positivity while working on your weaker parts of your game.”
Borgia played in the Francis Howell Central Tournament last Saturday. Complete results were not available.
Borgia lost to Francis Howell North in pool play, 25-13, 25-19, and to Eureka, 25-16, 27-26.