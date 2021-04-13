Despite having to make a major adjustment, the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys volleyball Knights were able to sweep to a home win Tuesday.
Borgia beat Bishop DuBourg, 25-21, 25-18, 25-17.
The Knights had to find a replacement for senior setter Trent Marquart, who missed the match due to mono.
“We started slow as we have a new setter, Jason Lause, taking over for Trent Marquart, who is out for the foreseeable future with mono,” Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger said. “He did well stepping into that role.”
Lause, who logged 23 assists, was able to distribute the ball to the hot hitters with Spencer Breckenkamp leading the attack. He posted 15 kills. Nick Dyson was next with eight kills, and Aiden Brundick logged six kills.
Joseph Lause, Borgia’s libero, paced the defense, Steiger noted.
Borgia fell behind early but rallied to pull back and win the opening set. In the second game, the Knights led most of the way but had flat spots.
“The first set was a learning process as we improved with each set the more we got used to the new roles,” Steiger said. “Some did well but just needed the game experience and reps to gain confidence. All in all, it was a good win with plenty of work still to be done to reach our full potential.”
Borgia’s next action is Saturday morning at the Rockwood Summit Tournament. No spectators are allowed for that event.
Borgia plays next Tuesday at Fox in a 5:30 p.m. match.
The Knights play Friday, April 16, at Bishop DuBourg. That event starts at 4:30 p.m.