Wednesday proved to be a night of firsts for the East Central College volleyball Falcons.
East Central hit the road for the first time, winning in four games over the Missouri Baptist University JV team, 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-18.
It was the first time this season the Falcons (2-1) have ended a match in less than five sets.
The Falcons made adjustments after a close first game.
“We started the match off with our first contact struggling, so we were out of system a lot,” Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “Luckily, it got better during set two and we were able to get our middles some swings, which were effective.”
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) was the kills leader with 14. Also hitting double digits was Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) with 10.
Alyce Koch (Eureka) and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) each added six kills.
Marrantha Hollimann (Fair Grove) and Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) each had two kills.
As a team, East Central hit .147 with 47 kills and 19 errors on 157 attempts.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) paced the defense with 24 digs. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Leakehe both had 17 digs.
Hollimann recorded 10 digs. Other players with defensive statistics were Struttmann with four digs, Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley, Utah) with three, Macey Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) with two digs, and Tonioli and Koch with one dig apiece.
Struttmann and Lutui both had four block assists. Koch and Morehead had two block assists apiece.
Koch served three aces. Spanley and Mo’ungaafi each served two aces. Clark and Leakehe served one ace apiece.
Hollimann dished out 31 assists. Clark and Mo’ungaafi each had four and Leakehe added one.
“We moved to a 5-1 halfway through the match to get a consistent set but our freshman setters are still working on speeding up the tempo of their sets to the outside,” Mathes-Peters said. “We still are waiting to get a good connection with our hitters on a consistent basis and we are trying to improve our first contact to the setter, so they have more to work with.”
Overall, Mathes-Peters felt Hollimann was able to adapt.
“Marrantha did a good job stepping into the 5-1 role last night and ended with 31 assists,” she said.
East Central returns home to host St. Louis Community College next Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
In other news, the Falcons announced the signing of St. James senior Makayla Case for 2021-22.
Case was a Missourian All-Area second-team outside-rightside hitter this past season. She also made the Four Rivers Conference first team and the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association all-district second team. She recorded 179 kills with a .202 attack percentage. She also had 243 digs, 35 aces, 30 blocks and six assists.