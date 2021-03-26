Visiting Illinois twice last week, the East Central College volleyball Falcons emerged with two victories.
Playing last Wednesday in Quincy, the Falcons (10-6) swept John Wood, 25-23, 25-19, 25-22.
Playing Saturday in Springfield, Illinois, the Falcons swept Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), 25-22, 27-25, 25-18.
Lincoln Land, ranked 19th in the NJCAA Division II national poll, then defeated the Falcons, 25-17, 25-14, 25-13.
“SWIC was scrappy, but we were able to make some big plays to end rallies at key times during the match,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We had a lot of digs as a team and worked hard even when we were making our hitting errors offensively. We are having a few injury issues, which is contributing to that, and are trying to work through it as a team. Our second match against Lincolnland, we ran a 6-2 and played some different personnel due to injury and to put up a bigger block all the time.”
The Falcons close out the regular season this week with two matches. The University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy visits Tuesday. ECC then goes to Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois, Wednesday.
The Falcons visit Kansas City Saturday to play in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title match at 11 a.m. The Falcons will face the winner of Friday’s Metropolitan Community College-St. Louis Community College match.
John Wood
East Central was led in kills by Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah), who had 10. Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) was next with nine. Alyce Koch (Eureka) posted six kills, and Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) added five. Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove) and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) ended with two kills apiece.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) paced the defense with 17 digs. Leakehe had 15 digs. Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) ended with six digs. Next was Tonioli with four digs. Koch and Hollimann each had three. Struttmann and Lutui each had one.
Koch and Lutui each had two block assists. Tonioli, Struttmann and Leakehe had one block assist apiece.
Hollimann dished out 27 set assists, and Clark added two.
Leakehe, Koch and Morehead each served one ace.
SWIC
Leakehe led the offense with nine kills. Koch had five. Struttmann and Hollimann had four kills apiece. Tonioli posted three. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran), Morehead and Lutui each had two.
Clark posted 17 digs. Leakehe and Morehead each had 10. Spanley posted nine, Hollimann had seven, Koch posted six, Tonioli ended with five, Lutui had three, and Struttmann added two digs.
Koch had two solo blocks and one block assist. Hollimann had the other block assist.
Hollimann recorded 27 assists. Clark, Koch and Lutui each had one.
Clark served four aces. Hollimann ended with two, and Leakehe added one.
Lincolnland
Leakehe had six kills to lead the offense. Stuttmann and Maykayla Bevfoden (Union) each had four kills. Koch and Lutui both posted three. Morehead added one.
Clark picked up 11 digs. Leakehe had nine, and Hollimann added seven. Carla Gazani (Granger, Salt Lake City, Utah) contributed five digs. Morehead ended with three, Struttmann posted two, and Spanley and Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) each had one dig.
Lutui had one solo block.
Hollimann dished out nine assists. Mo’ungaafi added four.
Clark served an ace.
“They had some players who put up a huge block, and at times we struggled when they were in front row. With the new personnel on the floor, we had some good play from Maykayla Bevfoden, who had four kills, and Leinata was our kills leader with six,” Mathes-Peters said. “As a team, we had too many hitting errors, and you cannot do that against a team like Lincolnland.”