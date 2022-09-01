East Central’s volleyball Falcons picked up two wins in three home matches Friday and Saturday.
East Central (4-2) was supposed to play a fourth match, but its meeting with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M was cancelled.
East Central defeated John Wood Community College Friday, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17.
Saturday’s action started with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-16 sweep of Frontier Community College.
In the final match Saturday, Independence Community College defeated the Falcons, 25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-12.
John Wood
“We definitely had a lot of rallies in this match,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “Our setters did a good job of distributing their sets and the win was a team offensive effort. We had a lot of good blocks during the match and our middle and right side attacks were pretty solid.”
Makayla Case (St. James) paced a balanced offense with eight kills. Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) and Brenna Moore (Pacific) each knocked down seven kills.
Emily McKinney (Owensville) was next with five kills. Emma Gaugel (North County) had four and Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) and Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) each had two.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) picked up 23 digs. Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) ended with 15 digs and McKinney had 14.
Hali Overkamp (Hermann) logged nine digs, Case had eight, Moore recorded five, Gaugel had four, Allgeyer and Sullivan each posted three and Brenna Jenkins (North County) added one.
Allgeyer handed out 19 assists. Zimmerman was next with nine. Jenkins and Clark had two.
Gaugel served three aces. Zimmerman and Case each had two and McKinney served one.
Coburn, Gaugel, McKinney and Case had one solo block apiece.
Coburn and Moore each had three block assists. Gaugel and Case each had one.
“Brenna Moore and Emma Coburn had a big match blocking and attacking wise,” Mathes-Peters said. “Our team, as a whole, works hard on defense and all contribute. They are trying to continually improve on ending the rally and stay in control of the match.”
Frontier
“This was a scrappy match,” Mathes-Peters said. “We won this by ending the rallies which was good because we had quite a few. Our passing was pretty good during this match which definitely helped us stay in control of the third set. Emily McKinney had a great game overall and her and Trinity Clark kept a lot of balls alive for us.”
McKinney was the kills leader with eight. Moore was next with five.
Gaugel, Coburn and Case each recorded four kills. Sullivan added two and Allgeyer had one.
Clark recorded 21 digs. McKinney was next with 10. Allgeyer posted eight.
Overkamp had four and Gaugel and Zimmerman each had three. Sullivan posted two. Jenkins, Coburn and Case each had one dig.
Allgeyer had 11 assists while Zimmerman added 10. Jenkins had four and Clark one.
Gaugel served two aces. McKinney and Clark each had one.
Gaugel, Coburn, McKinney and Case had one solo block apiece.
Coburn and Moore each had three block assists. Gaugel and Case had one.
Independence
In the final match, McKinney was the kills leader with 11. Moore was next with 10 and Case had nine.
Gaugel notched three kills. Coburn, Zimmerman, AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) and Sullivan had one kill apiece.
Clark picked up 34 digs. Allgeyer posted 19 digs while Zimmerman had 13.
Gaugel posted five digs. Overkamp and Case had five digs apiece. Jenkins had four. McKinney and Moore each had three digs. Coburn posted two.
Allgeyer handed out 19 assists. Zimmerman had seven, Clark added five and Jenkins had three.
Clark and Case each served an ace.
Gaugel had three solo blocks and two block assists. Moore recorded a solo block and two block assists. Prudent had one solo block.
“Unfortunately, we did not control the tempo in this match,” Mathes-Peters said. “We were out of system the majority of the match and they did a better job at keeping the control. Our hitting efficiency was not great as a team and we gave up too many unforced errors with passing and serving.”