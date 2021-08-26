Hosting two matches Saturday, the East Central College volleyball Falcons opened the season with a sweep, defeating both Spoon River and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at home.
The Falcons opened with a 20-25, 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 win over Spoon River. In the second match, the Falcons swept Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, 26-24, 25-12, 25-23.
“I was very happy with our outcome last Saturday,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “It started off rough in the first match, but the girls were able to rally and played together well. As a team, we did a decent job attacking out-of-system balls rather than giving up free balls, and we kept our unforced errors low.”
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) paced the offense against Spoon River with 15 kills. Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) was next with seven kills.
Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) both posted six kills.
Makayla Case (St. James) had four kills, and Emily McKinney (Owensville) was next with three. Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) and Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) each added one kill.
Clark was the digs leader with 20. McKinney picked up nine, and Leakehe posted eight. Mo’ungaafi recorded five digs. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) ended with four digs. Spanley, Lutui and Case each posted two, and Morehead added one.
Allgeyer had 20 assists, and Mo’ungaafi ended with 14. Clark and Lutui each posted one.
Mo’ungaafi served four aces, and McKinney ended with two.
Spanley had two solo blocks and two assists. Lutui had one solo block and three assists.
McKinney posted one solo block and one assist. Case and Morehead each had one assist.
In the match against Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, the first game was extremely close with NEO reaching game point in the opener first.
East Central fought back, scoring three in a row to win, 26-24. After that, the Falcons breezed to wins in the next two sets for the sweep.
Leakehe again led the team in kills with 14.
Morehead posted seven kills. McKinney and Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) each posted four kills. Lutui and Spanley each had three. Case added two kills.
Clark led the defense with 27 digs. Allgeyer was next with 15. Mo’ungaafi and Leakehe both recorded nine digs.
McKinney recorded seven digs, and Case and Lutui each had two. Spanley and Grus ended with one dig apiece.
Mo’ungaafi was the assists leader with 13. Allgeyer posted 11. Clark added two, and McKinney and Lutui each had one.
Leakehe served three aces. Allgeyer and Mo’ungaafi each had two. Spanley and McKinney served one ace apiece.
Spanley had the lone solo block. Lutui had two block assists. Case and Grus each added one.
“It was a nice win over NEO, and I hope the girls gained some confidence winning against a good program like they are,” Mathes-Peters said. “We must keep improving our connection in the middle and making good decisions when we use them. We did this very well at times last weekend, but when we started to struggle is when we quit being able to work them in. Our lineup is still not set, and I am very happy that I have so many players who are versatile and able to move around and play different spots.”
Mathes-Peters felt the wins were the result of a team effort.
“I was extremely happy with how Olivia Spanley stepped into the middle position during match one and produced on the block and offensively,” Mathes-Peters said. “Leinata had a good offensive day for us, and Macy Morehead helped at the other pin. In the back row, Trinity Clark did great, along with our newcomer Emily and our setting combo of Bella and Moana. We are working hard with improving our right-side defense. We still need to build confidence where we lack experience, but the girls are working hard, and that will come.”
The Falcons are home Tuesday to host Shawnee Community College in a 5:30 p.m. match.
Then, East Central hits the road. The Falcons play at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
East Central plays twice Friday in Kansas City, taking on Metropolitan Community College at 3 p.m. and the Ottawa University junior varsity team at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, the team moves to Highland, Kansas, to play Southwestern Iowa at 1 p.m. and host Highland at 3 p.m.