Consider it a lesson learned.
Playing Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City for the second time in four days, the East Central College Falcons were able to pull out a five-set home win Tuesday, 20-25, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13.
The victory gives the Falcons (7-5) a seeding edge over MCC for the upcoming NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament.
MCC won the match Saturday in Kansas City in four games.
“This was a fun match to watch and coach,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “Both teams played hard. I was proud of how my girls fixed the troubles we had with them from last weekend.”
Mathes-Peters said the team worked hard to fix what went wrong in the first meeting.
“One of our problems was ending rallies and finding ways to score,” Mathes-Peters said. “We had some players step up in that role very well. Everyone passed very well, which allowed us to be in system, and when we were not, we communicated well on who would take the ball.”
East Central has another key regional match Friday in Kirkwood against St. Louis Community College. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.
A victory would give the Falcons the top seed for the Region 16 Tournament in Kansas City March 26-27.
Three Falcons reached double digits in kills Tuesday.
Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) led the way with 20 kills. Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) was next with 17 kills.
Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) checked in with 12 kills.
“Offensively it was a great night for our pin hitters,” Mathes-Peters said. “The girls did a good job of not letting their errors or mistakes made affect the next plays, which allowed us to reduce runs we gave up in the previous match.”
Just missing double digits in kills was Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah), who closed with nine.
Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove) and Alyce Koch (Eureka) both ended with four kills. Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) added two kills, and Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) had one kill.
Defensively, Hollimann was credited with 22 digs, and Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) was next with 21.
Morehead recorded 15 digs. Tonioli was next with eight. Struttmann and Koch each had three digs. Spanley posted two, and Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah), Leakehe and Lutui each added one dig.
Koch had two solo blocks and two block assists. Tonioli, Struttmann and Lutui each had one solo block and one block assist.
Hollimann dished out 48 set assists. Clark was next with eight. Leakehe, Koch, Morehead and Lutui each had one.
Clark served the lone ace.
Following Friday’s match, East Central hits the homestretch.
The Falcons play at John Wood in Quincy, Illinois, next Wednesday.
East Central plays Lincoln Land and Southwestern Illinois College Saturday, March 20, in Springfield, Illinois.
The final home match is Tuesday, March 23, against University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy.
ECC finishes the regular season at Frontier Community College in Fairfield, Illinois, March 24.