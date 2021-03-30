Wednesday’s road trip to Frontier Community College lasted much longer than the match for the East Central College volleyball Falcons.
The Falcons (12-6) swept Frontier Community College, 25-20, 25-20, 25-6, to cap the regular season.
The match in Fairfield, Illinois, was nearly out to the hometown of former Falcon Erica Mitchell, Grayville, Illinois.
Playing for the second consecutive night, the Falcons knocked down kills at a .252 rate with 38 kills and 10 errors on 111 attempts.
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) paced the attack with 12 kills.
Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) was next with seven kills. Maykayla Bevfoden and Alyce Koch (Eureka) each added six kills.
Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) had three kills. Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) added two kills. Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove) and Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) each ended with one kill.
Clark was credited with 24 digs. Morehead was next with 14.
Hollimann checked in with six digs. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran), Tonioli and Leakehe each had five digs. Bevfoden and Koch added one dig apiece.
Bevfoden had the lone solo block. Koch ended with four block assists. Hollimann and Tonioli each had two block assists.
Hollimann handed out 31 set assists. Clark added two.
Spanley served two aces. Hollimann, Clark and Morehead each had one.
The Falcons play again Saturday in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title match at Metropolitan Community College-Longview in the Kansas City area. That match will start at 11 a.m.
MCC plays St. Louis Community College Friday in the semifinals with the winner advancing to face the Falcons.
The regional winner will travel to the Region 11B winner to play April 3 for a spot in the NJCAA Division II Championships. Region 11 is in Iowa. The national tournament takes place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, April 13-15.