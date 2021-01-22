It’s finally here.
The East Central College volleyball season starts the school’s athletic offerings for the 2020-21 school year, opening play at home Saturday.
The Falcons will host John Wood Community College at 11 a.m. and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 3 p.m.
It’s been a long trip for Lisa Mathes-Peters’ team, which normally plays in the fall season.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NJCAA moved its fall sports to the winter and spring seasons. With that, the volleyball Falcons will be the first of the school’s four teams to start its season.
It will be a much different look. Fans will not be allowed at matches, at least through the end of February. East Central Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff said that could be re-evaluated at that time.
The Falcons trialed that during a home preseason event in October.
COVID-19 has halted the program at times. The team’s annual Alumnae Match had to be called off due to the pandemic.
“Regarding the pandemic, it has been a struggle in many ways for our players and all involved,” Mathes-Peters said.
Former Falcon Lauren (Borgerding) Bauer returns as the assistant coach.
The Falcons do have four of their top six offensive players returning from last year’s 11-17 team.
Both Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) and Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) recorded over 200 kills last season.
Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) logged over 100 kills.
Overall, the team has five sophomores this season. Tonioli and Struttmann are both pin hitters. Struttmann was an NJCAA Division II Region 16 first-team selection. Tonioli was named to the MCCAC second team.
Lutui, a middle hitter, was named to the all-region second team.
The other returner is outside hitter Maykayla Bevfoden (Union)
The team has a number of spots which need to be filled, including the libero spot. Kaley Roper was a MCCAC first-team selection and the New Bloomfield native ended her career with 1,391 career digs, good for third on the charts since the program was restarted in 2007.
Three freshmen are looking for the libero jersey with Leah Folse (West Orange, Baytown, Texas), Trinity Clark (Mountain View) and Carla Gazani (Granger, Salt Lake City, Utah) as the candidates.
Mathes-Peters said Clark and Gazani have the edge heading into the season.
Setter is a major area of need. The Falcons need to replace Nicole Roper, Kaley’s twin, as well as Aurora Putuatu. Putuatu likely will serve as a manager this season.
Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove) and Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) are candidates for the setter spot and both should see playing time. Depending upon progress, the Falcons could run a 6-2 or 5-1 offense.
At the second middle hitter position, the Falcons have four freshmen who stand 5-10 or taller looking for playing time.
Middle hitter candidates are Kendra Walla (Waterloo, Illinois), Alyce Koch (Eureka), Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Ce Ce Shelton (Francis Howell Central). Spanley and Shelton also can play at pin hitter spots.
Mathes-Peters said Koch and Shelton have the advantage for the other starting spot at this time.
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) is looking for playing time at a pin hitter spot.
“Offensively I want a higher team hitting efficiency and to utilize the height we have at the net with blocking and when we must take on teams out of system,” Mathes-Peters said. “As a team, I want them to all pass at least a 2.0 (on a 3.0 scale) if they are not in the libero role. We lost some great primary passers and so that will be the biggest struggle out the door, staying confident with passing. They can do it, but they are not as confident yet. I want the girls to step on the floor and play to win each match regardless of who our opponent is. They did this very well in the fall.”
The Falcons will play nine home matches, with eight of them before March 3, prior to heading to the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament being hosted by Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City March 26-27.
Mathes-Peters said it’s been a struggle just to get to the point of being able to play.
“Missing in-person classes, missing practices and feeling like you are back to square one, never knowing if you will get quarantined or get to play a regular season hangs over us daily,” she said. “We must require our student-athletes to stay away from friends and family because they are away from home at college and that takes a toll.
“We tell them not to hang in large groups, which includes as a team, because we do not want everyone wiped out because of one instance, and that hurts team chemistry,” Mathes-Peters continued. “As coaches and staff at the college, we limit our circle and what we do because so much rides on us being able to be at practices and matches too. We are all just trying to do what is best while still handling our responsibilities at home and at work. We do this because we love it, and our hope is that we can get the most out of this spring as we can.”