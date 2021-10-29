East Central College will have many advantages when it competes in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 volleyball tournament Saturday.
The Falcons (18-10) host the event and will have a first-round bye as the top seed.
That means when No. 2 Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City takes on third-seeded St. Louis Community College Friday at 5:30 p.m., the Falcons will be interested observers.
The winner plays East Central Saturday at 11 a.m. for the title.
“It is great to host the tournament,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We are so excited to have home court advantage, and the team has been working hard to keep hitting our goals that we set for match day in practices.”
The winner will host the NJCAA Division II North Central B District Saturday, Nov. 6. The other team will be the Region 11B winner. That tournament also takes place this weekend in Waterloo, Iowa.
Hawkeye is the top seed and will play Iowa Lakes in one semifinal. Kirkwood plays Northeast in the other semifinal. The title match will be played Sunday.
The North Central B winner will advance to the NJCAA Division II Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Nov. 18-20.
Mathes-Peters believes Saturday’s match will be a tough one.
“It will be a good match regardless of what team we play, especially since it is do-or-die time for all teams,” she said.
With just 10 players on the roster, the Falcons have had to make the most with the small numbers.
Sophomore Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) leads the team with 284 kills, and she’s second on the club with 261 digs. She also has 26 total blocks, 21 aces and seven assists.
Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran), a player who has taken advantage of NJCAA’s COVID-19 policy of allowing a third season, has posted 168 kills with 84 digs, 30 blocks, four assists and two aces.
Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran), a sophomore, has 140 kills with 102 digs, 68 total blocks, 27 aces and seven assists.
Makayla Case (St. James) is the top freshman in kills with 127. She also has 73 digs, 18 blocks, 10 aces and one assist.
Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah), another third-season player, has logged 117 kills, 57 blocks, 35 digs and 10 assists.
Freshman Emily McKinney (Owensville) has 115 kills, 254 digs, 29 aces, 14 blocks and nine aces.
Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) is a third-year player who transferred from College of the Ozarks. She saw action there the past two seasons, including the 2019 National Christian College Athletic Association Division I national championship team.
Sophomore Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) is the team’s top defensive player. The libero has picked up 610 digs to lead the team. She also has 42 assists, 31 aces and 13 kills.
The setter position has been shared between sophomore Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) and freshman Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West).
Mo’ungaafi has 401 assists, 149 digs, 18 aces and 14 kills.
Allgeyer has posted 433 assists, 206 digs, 12 kills, 11 aces and one block.
“As a team, we need to make sure that we keep unforced errors low and work hard on all first contacts to give our setters multiple options,” Mathes-Peters said. “All hitters need to be ready to produce because all teams will be looking to stop those who have excelled in previous matches.”
Mathes-Peters said there’s nothing like the postseason.
“What I love about this year is that we are getting production from all positions,” she said. “When teams try to shut one down, someone else steps up and gets the job done. To be successful on Saturday against either team, this must hold true again.”