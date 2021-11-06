One more win.
That’s what the East Central College volleyball Falcons need if they want to advance to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
The Falcons have a large task, however. East Central hosts Kirkwood Community College from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the North Central B District championship Saturday at 3 p.m.
Kirkwood (25-12) was ranked 10th in the most recent NJCAA Division II national poll.
Kirkwood won the Region 11B title last weekend, sweeping Northeast and Hawkeye in that tournament.
Last year, Kirkwood swept the Falcons in Iowa during district play.
Kirkwood presents a challenge for the Falcons. The Eagles rank sixth in NJCAA Division II in kills (1,614) and fourth in block assists (442).
However, Kirkwood also is sixth in reception errors (278), which East Central could exploit with aggressive serving.
Offensively, the Eagles have a trio of players with 300 or more kills.
Emily Strauss, a sophomore outside hitter, leads the way with 441 kills, hitting .264.
Kamara Dickerson, a sophomore outside hitter, is next with 374 kills.
Katie Kopriva, a sophomore right-side hitter, has knocked down 355 kills, and sophomore middle hitter Jada Golden-Smith has 229 kills.
Freshman Dani Stock is the only other player with more than 100 kills with 112.
Sophomore Rachael Nelson runs the 5-1 offense and has assisted on 1,211 kills this season.
Takoa Kopriva, a sophomore defensive specialist, leads the team with 482 digs.
Dickerson is next at 456 digs, and Takoa Kopriva has picked up 296 digs.
Nelson is next at 276 digs, and Strauss has 204. Emma Link, a freshman, has 198 digs.
Golden-Smith is the top blocker with 116 total stops, including a team-high 14 solo blocks.
Stock is next with 103 blocks. Katie Kopriva has been a part of 77 rejections, Strauss has 62, Nelson has logged 59, and Dickerson has 42 blocks.
The Falcons are led by NJCAA Division II Region 16 player of the year Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty). The sophomore libero leads the team in digs with 636. She also has 44 assists, 32 aces and 13 kills.
The Falcons had two other Region 16 first-team selections, sophomores Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) and Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran).
Leakehe, an outside hitter, leads the Falcons with 293 kills. She also has picked up 276 digs to go with 27 total blocks, 21 aces and eight assists.
Spanley, a middle hitter, has knocked down 144 kills with 108 digs; 68 total blocks, including 16 solo blocks; 28 aces; and seven assists.
Two East Central players, freshman Emily McKinney (Owensville) and sophomore right-side hitter Macy Moreland (Saxony Lutheran), were named to the Region 16 second team.
McKinney, a six-rotation outside hitter, has logged 121 kills, 269 digs, 29 aces, 15 blocks and nine assists.
Moreland, one of three third-year sophomores on the team, has posted 177 kills with 88 digs, 32 blocks, five assists and two aces.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Falcons have two other third-year players in Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) and Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional). Grus is a transfer from College of the Ozarks.
The team also has only three freshmen this season with McKinney, Makayla Case (St. James) and setter Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) being rookies.
Since the volleyball program was restarted in 2007, East Central has qualified for the NJCAA Division II national tournament four times, in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2013. East Central’s best finish was in 2010, when the Falcons tied for 11th under Brad Bruns. That team also had the program’s highest national ranking, coming in fourth.
The NJCAA Division II National Tournament runs Nov. 18-20 at Alliant Energy Powerhouse Arena in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Johnson County (Kansas) is the defending champion.