Recovering from the first loss of the season, the East Central College volleyball Falcons bounced back to win twice at home Saturday.
East Central, 8-1 for the season, defeated the Missouri Baptist University junior varsity team and Independence Community College (Kansas). Both matches lasted four games.
The Falcons opened by beating the Missouri Baptist University JV team, 25-16, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17.
In the final match, East Central defeated Independence Community College, 25-13, 21-25, 25-11, 25-15.
Missouri Baptist JV
In the opening match, a pair of Utah players led the way. Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) logged 13 kills, and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) recorded 10 kills.
Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) was next with six kills.
Emily McKinney (Owensville), Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) and Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) each had five kills.
Makayla Case (St. James) added three kills, and Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) chipped in with one.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) picked up 24 digs to pace the defense. McKinney had seven, and Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) recorded six. Leakehe was next with four digs.
Allgeyer and Morehead each had two digs. Spanley, Case and Grus each had one.
Lutui had a solo block and two block assists. Spanley had one solo block, and Morehead had two block assists.
Mo’ungaafi served five aces. McKinney, Clark and Leakehe each had two.
Mo’ungaafi had 18 set assists. Allgeyer recorded 16, and Clark added three.
Independence
Against Independence, Leakehe had 11 kills. Lutui was next with eight, Spanley had seven, and Morehead and Grus added six.
McKinney and Case both had five kills. Allgeyer added one.
Clark recorded 16 digs. McKinney was next with nine, and Allgeyer posted eight. Leakehe had five digs. Spanley and Mo’ungaafi each had two digs. Case and Grus added one apiece.
Spanley posted two solo blocks with one block assist.
Morehead and Lutui each had two block assists, and Grus added one.
Leakehe served three aces. Spanley and Clark had one apiece.
Allgeyer and Mo’ungaafi had 15 assists apiece. Clark added five.