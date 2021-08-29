Make it three in a row for the East Central College volleyball Falcons.
East Central improved to 4-0 on the season Tuesday and Wednesday with two wins.
“I am happy that the girls won the past two matches in three sets, but as a team, we are working on staying focused no matter who is on the other side of the net,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said.
East Central recorded a home sweep of Shawnee Community College (0-3), 25-12, 25-5, 25-18.
The Falcons also swept University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy-St. Louis Wednesday, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18.
Shawnee at one time was an MCCAC conference foe for the Falcons. The Saints since have joined the Great Rivers Athletic Conference. Shawnee was 0-12 last spring and 1-22 in 2019.
“We served tough and had control of the serve for most of the time,” Mathes-Peters said.
Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) led East Central in kills with eight.
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) each posted five kills.
Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) each posted three kills.
Emily McKinney (Owensville) and Makayla Case (St. James) chipped in with two kills apiece.
Libero Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) had six of the team’s 13 digs. McKinney and Leakehe each recorded two. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West), Spanley and Morehead posted one dig apiece.
The Falcons logged seven block assists with Grus leading the way at three. Lutui had two, and Spanley and Leakehe each had one.
McKinney served three aces. Spanley and Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) each had two. Leakehe served one.
Mo’ungaafi dished out 21 assists, and Allgeyer added 14.
Hitting the road for the first time, the Falcons swept University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy-St. Louis Wednesday.
“Our serves stayed tough, but we had spurts of losing our focus, and we are trying to be mindful of that and remember that we cannot dwell on the past point,” Mathes-Peters said. “We must move on.”
Leakehe led the team with 12 kills. Spanley, Casey and Lutui each posted six kills. Grus ended with five, and Morehead had three. McKinney and Clark each had one kill.
Clark picked up 22 digs. Allgeyer was next with 13, and Leakehe recorded 12. Mo’ungaafi ended with 10, Spanley had eight, and McKinney added seven.
Case, Leakehe and Lutui each had a solo block. Lutui, Grus and Spanley each had two block assists.
Spanley served an ace.
Mo’ungaafi handed out 16 set assists. Allgeyer had 12, Clark added four, and Spanley and Lutui each had one.
“Trinity Clark had a great night last night, and so did Teena Lutui at the net,” Mathes-Peters said. “Olivia, Makayla Case and Leinata were offensive for us, and as a team, we had a lot of chaos rallies, and we did a good job with earning those points, which saved us in the first set.”
The Falcons were scheduled to play in Kansas City Friday, but both matches against Metropolitan Community College and the Ottawa University junior varsity have been called off. The MCC match will be made up at a later date.
The Falcons are scheduled to play Saturday in Highland, Kansas. East Central takes on Southwestern Iowa Community College at 1 p.m. and host Highland Community College at 3 p.m.
East Central opens MCCAC action Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. match at Jefferson College in Hillsboro.