East Central College’s volleyball Falcons captured their first conference win of the season Wednesday.
East Central (6-7) defeated St. Louis Community College, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17.
Makayla Case (St. James) led the offense with 11 kills.
Emily McKinney (Owensville) was next with six while Brenna Moore (Pacific), Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) and Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) ended with five kills.
Emma Gaugel (North County) was next with four kills. AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve), Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) and Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) each had one kill.
Clark picked up 28 digs. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) and McKinney each had 12. Hali Overkamp (Hermann) posted 11. Zimmerman was next with six while Gaugel added four. Coburn and Prudent each had two digs and Case contributed one.
Allgeyer had 17 assists while Zimmerman ended with 16 and Clark added one.
The Falcons served six aces and Overkamp had half of them. Clark ended with two and Gaugel posted one.
McKinney had two solo blocks and one block assist. Coburn had one solo block with four block assists. Prudent and Moore each had one block assist.
East Central plays Allen County and Friends University JV in Iola, Kansas Friday. The Falcons play Independence and John Brown University JV Saturday in Independence, Kansas.
Soccer
In the men’s soccer match, the Falcons were defeated by St. Charles, 6-1.
Jack Ridley (Perth, Scotland) scored the lone East Central goal.
The Falcons (2-7) next play Wednesday, hosting Parkland College at 4 p.m.
East Central’s women were shut out by St. Charles, 5-0.
The women’s team (1-5-1) hosts Kaskaskia College Sunday at 1 p.m.
