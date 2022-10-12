Playing for the final time at home in 2022, the East Central College volleyball Falcons made it count.
East Central (13-9) swept rival Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City, 25-16, 25-17, 25-22.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 4:14 pm
East Central had two players finish in double digits in kills. Makayla Case (St. James) paced the attack with 17 kills. Setter Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) was next with 11.
Brenna Moore (Pacific) posted six kills while Emma Gaugel (North County) and Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) each had five kills.
Emily McKinney (Owensville) added three kills.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) led the defense with 30 digs.
McKinney was next with 14 and Zimmerman closed with 10.
Hali Overkamp (Hermann) posted eight digs. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) and Moore each had four. Gaugel closed with three while Coburn and Case had one dig apiece.
Allgeyer had 23 assists, Zimmerman ended with 18, Clark added three and Coburn and McKinney each had one.
Coburn logged two total blocks with one solo. Zimmerman had a solo block and Case posted a block assist.
Zimmerman served two aces. Allgeyer, Gaugel, Overkamp, McKinney and Clark each ended with one.
“We played a great match on Saturday,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “As a team, they were focused as a whole and limited their unforced errors. They played to win the whole time and did a great job of stopping their runs because that is what happened at their place. They worked hard at the net blocking wise and had a lot of great playable touches.”
Mathes-Peters pointed out several players.
“Our setters played a great match with Bella Allgeyer leading us in assists,” Mathes-Peters said. “Offensively, we hit well with Bree Zimmerman and Makayla Case leading the way. Trinity Clark continued her defensive play in the back court and had 30 digs.”
For MCC, Olivia Williams was the kills leader with 12. Kylie Gharst was next with four and Rachel Kittell had three.
Kyra Mueller picked up 17 digs. Autumn Hearn had 14 assists. Kealyn Wilkinson added nine assists.
The Falcons split matches Monday in Fairfield, Illinois, beating host Frontier Community College, 25-22, 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13. The Falcons fell to Northwest Mississippi Community College, 25-22, 20-25, 25-17, 17-25, 16-14.
