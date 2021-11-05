For the second year in a row and seventh time since the program was restarted, the East Central College volleyball Falcons claimed the NJCAA Division II Region 16 title.
East Central (19-10) swept Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City Saturday in Union, 26-24, 25-22, 25-19.
“It’s surreal,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “Our teams are really close. Both other matches went five sets. The fact that we got off on a slow start and the ability to come back as a team — I was so proud of the effort they put forth.”
The win gave the Falcons the edge in the season series. MCC won Oct. 10 in Kansas City, and East Central edged the Wolves Oct. 22 in Union. Both previous matches went five games.
“Both sides were very scrappy,” Mathes-Peters said. “We made some very good plays. MCC tried to take advantage of our weak spots, especially with one of my setters hurting. I thought the other players did a good job picking up the slack.”
East Central (19-10) hosts Kirkwood (Iowa) Community College Saturday in the North Central B District final, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The district winner will advance to the 16-team NJCAA Division II Championships in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Nov. 18-20. Johnson County (Kansas) is the defending national champion.
“We’re extremely excited,” Mathes-Peters said. “Last year, we had to travel to Iowa. We’re really excited that they’re coming to our house. It’s no secret that we’ve played really good in our house this year. Everyone likes to play at home.”
East Central set the tone for the match in the opening set.
Both teams swapped the lead throughout, but MCC grabbed the momentum with three consecutive points while the game was tied at 21-21.
Two ECC errors and a kill from Addy Hampton gave MCC game point. East Central started to chip back, starting with a block from sophomore Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah).
Sophomore libero Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) then served an ace, and freshman Makayla Case (St. James) found the floor with a tip over the block. That tied it at 24-24.
The Falcons weren’t done. Another error gave East Central game point. The Falcons then got a tip from sophomore middle hitter Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) to complete the comeback.
“We called timeouts at times,” Mathes-Peters said. “We tried to get ourselves refocused. We struggle a lot with making sure we keep our heads in regards to staying together, staying vocal and keeping that teamwork up. That’s what they need, the time to refocus. Then, they’re ready to get back to it. They just need a breather.”
In the second set, MCC led 20-16 before East Central took charge late, going on a 9-2 run to close out the set.
MCC scored the first five points of the third set before the Falcons started to claw back. The Falcons took the lead for good on a kill by sophomore Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) to make it 11-10. Freshman setter Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) followed with an ace, and the Falcons never looked back.
Spanley got the match-clinching kill following a lengthy rally.
Leakehe and sophomore Macy Morehead both closed with nine kills.
Freshman Emily McKinney (Owensville) logged six kills. Sophomore setter Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) had five kills. Spanley closed with four, and Case posted three. Sophomore Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) added one kill.
“I feel like a lot of our players have a pretty decent volleyball IQ,” Mathes-Peters said. “They see the floor pretty well. We’re doing a better job with communicating to the hitters where to hit the ball. Earlier in the season, we weren’t being very vocal.”
Clark led the defense with 26 digs. McKinney and Leakehe both ended with 15 digs. Allgeyer had 11. Mo’ungaafi was next with seven digs, Spanley had six, Lutui recorded five, Morehead had four, Case carded two, and Grus added one.
Mo’ungaafi had 23 set assists, and Allgeyer was next with 15. Clark had two, and Case, Morehead, Leakehe and Lutui each had one.
Mo’ungaafi served two aces. Allgeyer, Clark and Spanley each had one.
McKinney and Case posted solo blocks. Lutui had three block assists. Morehead closed with two. Case and Leakehe each had one block assist.