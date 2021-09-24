Volleyball Falcons sweep Lewis & Clark
By Bill Battle
Facing an old conference rival, the East Central College volleyball Falcons swept Lewis & Clark Community College at home Monday, 25-15, 25-23, 25-15.
“I am so impressed with how these ladies are handling this season,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We have had a lot of items come up that have left us without our normal line up the past two weeks and everyone has stepped up and been very versatile positionwise. We are hoping we can have everyone back before end of season, but we will see.”
At one time, the Falcons (10-3) and Lewis & Clark were in the Missouri Community College Athletic Conference (MCCAC). However, Lewis & Clark, of Godfrey, Illinois, since has joined the Mid-West Athletic Conference.
East Central once again played shorthanded but still managed to sweep the match.
Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) was the kills leader with 12. Makayla Case (St. James) was next with seven kills, and Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) had five kills.
Emily McKinney (Owensville) and Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) each had three kills. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) and Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) added one kill apiece.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) notched 21 digs, and Allgeyer was next at 17.
Morehead had nine digs, Case added seven, Mo’ungaafi posted five, Spanley and McKinney each had four, and Grus added two digs.
Allgeyer had 11 assists, Mo’ungaafi recorded eight, and Clark added five.
Case served six aces. Spanley added two. Allgeyer and Clark each had one.
Spanley had a solo block and a block assist. Case, Morehead and Grus each had a block assist.
The Falcons were without veterans Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) for the match.