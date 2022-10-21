For the first time in three matches, the East Central College volleyball Falcons didn’t have to go to five games.
The Falcons picked up a pair of sweeps Saturday in Creston, Iowa.
East Central (16-11) opened with a win over Southwestern Iowa Community College, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19, and ended with a sweep of the William Penn University JV team, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19.
“We played well as a team,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We did not give up a lot of unearned points whether our passing was in system or not. Right now, we are working on staying aggressive and playing with energy regardless of having a perfect pass or not. They are working hard to stay focused and use each match now to get us closer to our goal at the end of the season.”
The Falcons finish up the regular season on the road.
ECC goes to rival St. Louis Community College Wednesday in Kirkwood at 6:30 p.m.
The Falcons are at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville Saturday, facing host SWIC at 11 a.m. and the Greenville University JV team at 1 p.m.
The NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament takes place in Kirkwood Oct. 28-29.
Against Southwestern Iowa, East Central logged 34 kills while hitting .200 as a team.
Brenna Moore (Pacific) was the kills leader with eight. Makayla Case (St. James) and Emily McKinney (Owensville) each had six.
Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) and Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) closed with five kills apiece. Emma Gaugel (North County) was next with three kills. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) recorded one kill.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) paced the defense with 26 digs. Hali Overkamp (Hermann) was next with 13.
Zimmerman added seven digs. Allgeyer and McKinney each had four. Gaugel, Case and Moore posted three digs apiece. Coburn had two.
Zimmerman handed out 16 assists while Allgeyer had nine and Clark added one.
Overkamp and Clark each served three aces. Allgeyer and Zimmerman each had one.
Gaugel, Coburn, Zimmerman and Moore each had a block assist.
Against William Penn, the Falcons recorded 37 kills while hitting .236 as a team.
McKinney and Allgeyer each had double-doubles in the game.
McKinney had 10 kills along with 11 digs. Allgeyer logged 15 assists and 11 digs.
Case knocked down nine kills while Zimmerman closed with eight. Coburn had four kills. Moore closed with three, Gaugel had two and Allgeyer added one.
Clark was the digs leader with 15. Overkamp picked up eight. Gaugel posted five. Zimmerman and Moore each had three and Case added one dig.
Zimmerman posted 12 assists while Coburn, McKinney and Clark each had one. Gaugel served three aces. Overkamp and Zimmerman served two apiece and Clark had one.
Zimmerman had two solo blocks and one block assist. Gaugel, Coburn and Case each had one block assist.” Our back row had a lot of digs, and our block did a good job getting playable touches when they were in system and able to use their middles,” Mathes-Peters said.
“Both of these matches were a great team effort. Each position struggled at times, but we were able to pick them up and maintain control of each match. Offensively our pins were productive, and the setters did a great job delivering a ball they could put down the line. Great team effort.”
