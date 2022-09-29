It took a while, but the East Central College volleyball Falcons emerged victorious in a pair of matches Saturday in Independence, Kansas.
The Falcons (9-8) won five-set victories over Independence Community College, 25-21, 21-25, 33-31, 20-25, 15-11, and the John Brown University JV, 26-28, 25-22, 25-16, 18-25, 16-14.
Paired with a 1-1 finish Friday in Iola, Kansas, the Falcons went 3-1 on the road trip.
“We had a great weekend playing in Kansas,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “As a team, we turned a corner on finishing when the game is tight and came up with two big five-set match wins.”
Against the host team, the Falcons had four players reach double digits in kills.
Makayla Case (St. James) led the way with 16. Brenna Moore (Pacific) was next with 15.
“Brenna Moore had a great weekend back on the right side for us and we blocked well overall,” Mathes-Peters said.
Emma Gaugel (North County) and Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) each had 11 kills.
Bree Zimmernan (Francis Howell) was next with seven. Emily McKinney (Owensville) knocked down five, Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) added two and Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) chipped in with one.
Three players closed with double digits in digs. Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) led the defense with 31. McKinney was next with 16 and Allgeyer picked up 10.
Gaugel and Zimmerman each had nine. Case was next with eight. Hali Overkamp (Hermann) posted seven digs. Moore added four, Sullivan had three and Coburn ended with two digs.
“Defensively, we racked up a lot of digs during our long rallies and really had to keep our unforced errors low,” Mathes-Peters said.
Zimmerman ended with 33 assists while Allgeyer notched 27. Clark added two and Gaugel had one.
Coburn had eight total blocks with one solo.
Gaugel had one solo block and four block assists.
Zimmerman and Moore each had four block assists. Sullivan and Case had one solo block and one block assist apiece. McKinney added a block assist.
Clark served two aces and Overkamp added one.
Moore paced the team with 13 kills in the final match. Case was next with 11.
Zimmerman, Coburn and Gaugel each had eight kills. Sullivan added five, McKinney posted two and Allgeyer had one.
“We had an injury that required a starter to be taken out and Hannah Sullivan stepped into that role to help us get the win,” Mathes-Peters said.
Clark recorded 36 digs while Zimmerman was next with 13 and Overkamp and Case each added 11.
Allgeyer chipped in with seven digs. Gaugel had four, McKinney ended with three and Coburn and Moore each had two.
Zimmerman had 23 assists while Allgeyer ended with 21. Gaugel posted two and Clark added one.
Zimmerman had two solo blocks and a block assist. Coburn knocked down one solo block and had two block assists. Gaugel had one solo and one block assist.
Case and Moore each had one block assist.
Gaugel and Zimmerman served two aces. McKinney and Case each ended with one.
Mathes-Peters said the team was at match point, trailing 14-11, when it scored five in a row to win.
“Makayla Case served us out during that match, and she stayed focused to the finish,” Mathes-Peters said. “I was very proud of the growth we showed as a team.”