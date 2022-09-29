It took a while, but the East Central College volleyball Falcons emerged victorious in a pair of matches Saturday in Independence, Kansas.

The Falcons (9-8) won five-set victories over Independence Community College, 25-21, 21-25, 33-31, 20-25, 15-11, and the John Brown University JV, 26-28, 25-22, 25-16, 18-25, 16-14.