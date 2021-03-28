Playing at home for the final time during the 2021 Spring season, the East Central College volleyball Falcons swept University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy, formerly St. Louis College of Pharmacy, Tuesday, 25-10, 25-16, 25-13.
“I was pleased with the win and how we won,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We could have not stayed in system, but we did a good job reminding ourselves to stay focused.”
The Falcons stepped up offensively, finding kills at a .347 rate. East Central posted 43 kills on 95 attacks with only 10 errors.
Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) paced the attack with 12 kills. Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) was next with eight.
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) posted seven kills. Maykayla Bevfoden (Union) picked up six kills.
Alyce Koch (Eureka) ended with five kills. Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove) posted three kills. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) each had one kill.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) led the defense with 16 digs. Leakehe was next with 13 digs.
Hollimann and Morehead each had eight digs. Spanley and Tonioli checked in with four digs apiece. Bevfoden ended with three digs.
Koch was the blocks leader with one solo stop and three block assists. Bevfoden had one solo block and two block assists.
Tonioli and Struttmann each had two block assists. Leakehe had one block assist.
“Our middles (Alyce Koch and Makayla Bevfoden) did a good job closing on the block,” Mathes-Peters said.
Hollimann recorded 32 set assists. Clark added five, and Morehead had one.
“Offensively, Maranntha did a good job dishing out the sets, and our hitters did a good job mixing it up,” Mathes-Peters said. “As a team, we stayed consistent.”
Spanley and Clark served two aces apiece. Koch added one.
East Central swept Frontier Tuesday, 25-20, 25-20, 25-6.
The Falcons go to Kansas City Saturday to play in the NJCAA Division II Region 16 championship match. The Falcons will play the winner of the Metropolitan Community College-St. Louis Community College semifinal at 11 a.m.