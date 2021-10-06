Traveling to Miami, Oklahoma, Monday, the East Central College volleyball Falcons experienced another first.
Losing to Coffeyville, Kansas, and host Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, the Falcons suffered back-to-back defeats.
East Central dropped to 12-6 overall with the defeats, 19-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19 to Coffeyville, and 25-16, 25-15, 26-28, 25-18 to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
In the Coffeyville match, Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) had 13 of the team’s 39 kills.
Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) was next with six. Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) each had five kills. Emily McKinney (Owensville) and Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) both ended with three kills.
Makayla Case (St. James) had two kills, and Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) and Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) both ended with one kill.
Clark picked up 27 digs to lead the defense. Leakehe had 18, and McKinney was next with 15. Lutui had eight. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West), Spanley and Case each had six digs. Mo’ungaafi ended with three, and Morehead and Grus each had two digs.
Mo’ungaafi had 27 assists, Allgeyer ended with 15, and Clark added two.
Spanley had a solo block and a block assist. Lutui had a solo block, and Grus added a block assist.
Clark and Mo’ungaafi each had one ace.
Against NEO, Leakehe recorded 12 kills. McKinney had eight. Morehead posted seven. Spanley and Lutui each had six. Grus ended with three, and Mo’ungaafi had one.
Clark picked up 27 digs. McKinney ended with 13, and Allgeyer had 12. Mo’ungaafi posted nine, Leakehe had eight, Spanley recorded two, and Grus had one dig.
Mo’ungaafi had 16 assists. Allgeyer ended with 15. Lutui added two, and Spanley had one.
Morehead and Lutui each had one solo block and a block assist.
Spanley had three block assists. Leakehe and Grus each had two. McKinney added one.
McKinney, Clark and Mo’ungaafi each served one ace.