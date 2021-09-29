Hitting the road Saturday, the East Central College volleyball Falcons returned home with a win and a loss.
East Central (12-4) swept the Greenville University junior varsity team 25-21, 25-23, 25-18.
However, event host Southwestern Illinois College defeated East Central in the other match, 25-17, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24.
“We had an off match to start off the day, and it was not any one reason but different aspects of the game at different times,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “In the first match, we were out of system quite a bit and struggled with our decision-making or ability to end the rallies. We had some unforced errors that cost us as well. We did great at keeping the ball alive defensively, and we know, as a team, we beat ourselves. We pulled it together in the second match, and everyone looked back to normal with the lineup we were in.”
Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) returned to the lineup and led the team with 11 kills against Greenville. Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) was next with seven.
Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran), Makayla Case (St. James) and Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) each logged five kills.
Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) added three kills, Emily McKinney (Owensville) posted two, and Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) chipped in with one kill.
Clark picked up 21 digs to lead the defense. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) was next at 14, and Leakehe had 12.
McKinney recorded nine. Spanley and Grus each had six. Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) recorded two, and Case and Morehead each added one dig.
Allgeyer recorded 12 assists. Mo’ungaafi ended with 11. Clark chipped in with two. Leakehe, Lutui and Grus each had one assist.
Lutui was the blocks leader with two solos and three assists. Spanley had a solo block. Morehead, Leakehe and Grus each had one block assist.
McKinney served the team’s lone ace.
In the loss to SWIC, Leakehe posted 12 kills. Case was next with seven, and Spanley had six. Lutui posted five.
Morehead and Grus each had three kills. McKinney recorded one.
Leakehe picked up 24 digs, and Clark had 22. Allgeyer and Mo’ungaafi each recorded 10.
McKinney added seven digs. Case and Morehead each had three, and Grus posted one.
Grus had a solo block and a block assist. Spanley, McKinney and Lutui each had a block assist.
Allgeyer handed out 20 assists, and Mo’ungaafi added 14. Leakehe and Grus each had one.
Clark served two aces.
The Falcons have this week off before heading to Miami, Oklahoma, next Monday to face Northeastern Oklahoma A&M and Coffeyville in a tri-match.
East Central then plays at Lewis & Clark Community College Thursday, Oct. 7, and at a tri-meet at Independence Community College in Kansas Oct. 9.
The next home match is Oct. 13 against St. Louis Community College.