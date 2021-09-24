Visiting the Hoosier State, the East Central College volleyball Falcons split a tri-meet Saturday in Vincennes, Indiana.
The Falcons (9-3) defeated Dearborn, Michigan’s Henry Ford College, 25-20, 10-25, 25-15, 25-16.
Host Vincennes University swept the Falcons, 25-14, 5-22, 25-15.
The Falcons played shorthanded, according to Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters.
“We hit our minimum goal, which was to go 1-1 since we only had eight players and had to run a 5-1 with a smaller setter,” Mathes-Peters said. “The girls worked hard with trying a new lineup, and it took a bit to find what was the most consistent.”
St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate Lynnae Grus moved to middle hitter for the event.
“Lynnae Grus had a good day for us and was strong in the middle position where we moved her to,” Mathes-Peters said. “Our back row did a good job improving as the day went with the shorter blockers, and I was impressed with how many playable touches we got throughout the day.”
Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) was the lone setter.
“Bella did a good job playing all the way around and was very helpful due to her quickness when our passing broke down,” Mathes-Peters said.
The other players stepped up as well.
“Emily McKinney (Owensville), Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) played all the way around on the pins by the end of the day and had a lot of success during our final match (against Vincennes),” Mathes-Peters said. “Macy was our kills leader in the match versus Henry Ford, and Lynnae was for us against Vincennes. I am impressed with how the team is willing and trying with whatever lineup we have and will have to continue to do so the next few matches.”
Morehead was the kills leader in the win over Henry Ford, knocking down 13. Spanley had eight, McKinney ended with seven, and Grus had five.
Allgeyer posted three kills. Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) and Makayla Case (St. James) each had two kills.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) paced the defense with 24 digs. Morehead had 14, McKinney picked up 12, and Spanley had 10.
Allgeyer added seven digs, Grus recorded five, Lutui had four, and Case ended with one.
Allgeyer assisted on 31 kills. Clark had two assists, and Spanley and Grus each added one.
McKinney and Lutui each had one block assist.
Clark served four aces. Allgeyer and Case each had two. Spanley and Morehead served one ace apiece.
Against Vincennes, Grus and McKinney each knocked down seven kills. Spanley and Case had four kills apiece. Lutui was next with three. Clark and Morehead each had one.
Clark had 14 digs. Allgeyer and McKinney each added nine. Spanley posted seven, Morehead had five, and Case ended with three.
Allgeyer posted 21 assists. McKinney, Clark and Lutui each had one.
Lutui had a solo block and a block assist. Spanley and Case each had a block assist.
Allgeyer and Spanley served one ace apiece.
After hosting Lewis & Clark Community College Monday, the Falcons head to play St. Louis Community College on the road Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
East Central plays Saturday in an event at Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville.