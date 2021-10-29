Saturday turned out to be a mixed day for the East Central College volleyball Falcons.
Playing in Quincy, Illinois, East Central defeated John Wood, 26-24, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, but fell to Joliet, 25-16, 25-21, 32-30.
The Falcons (18-9) concluded the regular season Monday with a match at Missouri State University-West Plains.
John Wood
The match with the host Blazers featured an East Central reunion. John Wood is coached by Maddie Halford, who played the 2014 season for the Falcons after transferring from Drury University.
In the match, Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) led the team with 20 kills. Emily McKinney (Owensville) was next with 11. Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) registered nine kills. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) added seven, and Makayla Case (St. James) posted six. Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) logged two kills. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West), Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) and Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) each had one kill.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) led the defense with 37 digs. She was one of six players to reach double digits in the match.
Leakehe was credited with 20, and Morehead had 15. McKinney was next with 14, and Allgeyer and Spanley each had 10 digs.
Lutui had five, and Case added four.
Allgeyer dished out 45 assists. Mo’ungaafi had eight; McKinney closed with three; Leakehe had two; and Spanley, Clark and Morehead each had one assist.
Leakehe had the only block.
Spanley served three aces. Allgeyer, Clark and Morehead each added one.
Joliet
Joliet (20-14), an NJCAA Division III team, swept the Falcons.
Leakehe had 13 kills to lead the ECC attack. Case was next with six, and McKinney had five.
Spanley posted four kills. Morehead and Lutui each had three, Grus ended with two, and Mo’ungaafi had one kill.
Clark picked up 25 digs. Leakehe was next with 12.
McKinney closed with nine digs, Spanley had seven, and Mo’ungaafi posted six.
Morehead and Grus each had four digs. Allgeyer and Lutui had three digs apiece. Case added two.
Mo’ungaafi registered 17 assists. Allgeyer had 16.
Spanley, Leakehe and Lutui each had a solo block. Spanley had two block assists. Case and Grus each added one.
Leakehe served four aces. Spanley and Clark added one ace apiece.