Playing on the first day of a Kansas road trip, the East Central College volleyball Falcons split in Iola, Kansas.
East Central (7-8) defeated the Friends University JV team, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22.
Host Allen County beat the Falcons, 25-23, 25-10, 20-25, 25-17.
Against Friends, Brenna Moore (Pacific) led the team in kills with 12.
Emily McKinney (Owensville) was next with 10 kills.
Emma Gaugel (North County) contributed eight kills while Makayla Case (St. James) and Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) had five kills apiece.
Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) added three kills. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) and AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) each had one kill.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) led the defense with 21 digs. Zimmerman picked up 14 digs while McKinney added 12.
Others with digs were Gaugel with five, Hali Overkamp (Hermann) and Case with four apiece, Allgeyer and Coburn with three each, and Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) and Moore with one apiece.
Zimmerman handed out 22 assists. Allgeyer had 14. Overkamp and Clark each ended with two assists and Gaugel added one.
Gaugel served two aces. Clark had one.
Zimmerman ended with a solo block. Gaugel, Coburn, McKinney and Moore each had one block assist.
Against host Allen County, Case and Zimmerman each had eight kills. Moore and Coburn were next with six kills apiece.
McKinney and Gaugel each had five kills and Allgeyer added one.
Clark posted 30 digs while McKinney picked up 16. Overkamp was next with nine. Allgeyer and Zimmerman each had five digs. Case ended with two while Moore and Gaugel posted one dig apiece.
Zimmerman assisted on 18 kills. Allgeyer had 16 assists while Clark and Overkamp each had one.
Zimmerman had two solo blocks and one block assist.
Gaugel and Moore each had three block assists. Coburn ended with two and Case had one.
Overkamp served two aces.
The Falcons continued their road trip with two matches Saturday in Independence, Kansas.
