East Central’s volleyball Falcons got the most for the mileage Monday.
The Falcons (14-11) split five-game matches at Frontier Community College.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 14, 2022 @ 3:25 pm
East Central’s volleyball Falcons got the most for the mileage Monday.
The Falcons (14-11) split five-game matches at Frontier Community College.
East Central beat the host team, 25-22, 23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 15-13.
In the other match, East Central fell to Northwest Mississippi Community College, 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 17-25, 16-14.
In the win over Frontier, Emily McKinney (Owensville), Makayla Case (St. James) and Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) led the offense. McKinney posted 18 kills while Case had 15 and Zimmerman closed with 13.
Brenna Moore (Pacific) just missed double digits, closing with nine kills. The middle hitters, Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) and Emma Gaugel (North County) each had seven kills.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) logged 40 digs and was one of seven Falcons to reach double digits in that category. ECC marked itself down for 138 digs in the match.
McKinney ended with 24. Zimmerman had 16. Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) closed with 14, Hali Overkamp (Hermann) had 13, Gaugel contributed 11 and Case ended with 10.
Moore added six digs and Coburn had four.
East Central served 11 aces with Zimmerman’s four leading the way. Gaugel was next with three. Clark and McKinney each served two.
Zimmerman handed out 29 assists to 25 for Allgeyer. Gaugel added two and Clark and Case each had one.
Gaugel was the blocks leader with three. McKinney, Case and Moore each had one.
Against Northwest Mississippi, McKinney closed with 16 kills. Coburn and Case each had 13. Zimmerman posted 10, Gaugel had nine, Moore contributed four and Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) had one kill.
Clark had 36 digs to pace the defense. Overkamp was next with 19. McKinney and Zimmerman each had 14. Allgeyer checked in with nine. Gaugel added six. Case and Moore had three apiece while Coburn picked up two and AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) added one.
Allgeyer recorded 33 assists. Zimmerman added 24 while Clark had two.
The Falcons served six aces. Overkamp had three of them. Gaugel served two and Allgeyer ended with one.
Gaugel was the blocks leader with two. Coburn, McKinney, Zimmerman and Case each had one.
Playing at Webster University Thursday, the Falcons lost a five-game match to that school’s JV team, 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 17-25, 15-12.
Case led the way with 12 kills. McKinney and Moore each had 11.
Clark was credited with 45 digs. Overkamp posted 21 while Zimmerman had 15 and McKinney closed with 12. Gaugel added 10 and Allgeyer had nine.
Moore had four total blocks. Gaugel, Coburn, Prudent and Case each had two.
Zimmerman ended with 23 assists and Allgeyer had 21. Gaugel and Zimmerman each served an ace.
The Falcons are on the road for matches against Southwestern Iowa Community College and the William Penn University JV Saturday in Creston, Iowa.
East Central returns to local play Wednesday, facing St. Louis Community College in Kirkwood Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.