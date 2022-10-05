Using a balanced attack, the East Central College volleyball Falcons defeated Spoon River at home Friday, 26-24, 25-23, 17-25, 25-15.
“They battled back as a team in Set 4 and played solidly after struggling to keep the ball in the court during Set 3,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said.
Six players logged seven or more kills for the Falcons (11-9) in the win.
Leading the way were Makayla Case (St. James) and Brenna Moore (Pacific) with 11 kills apiece.
“Spoon River tried to attack our right-side defense and Brenna Moore stepped up to the challenge and compiled 11 kills and 12 digs,” Mathes-Peters said.
Checking in with eight kills were Emma Gaugel (North County), Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) and Emily McKinney (Owensville). Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) closed with seven kills.
Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) added one kill.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) was the digs leader with 29. McKinney picked up 15 while Zimmerman had 13 and Moore added 12.
Allgeyer and Hali Overkamp (Hermann) each had eight digs. Case and Gaugel each added seven. Coburn chipped in with one.
Zimmerman handed out 27 assists and Allgeyer had 18. Clark added three.
Zimmerman and Gaugel each had one solo block. Coburn had two block assists. Gaugel, Zimmerman, Case and Moore each had one.
Allgeyer and Clark served one ace apiece.
“Our middles had a steady match, and our back court of Trinity, Emily and Hali did a good job keeping us in long rallies,” Mathes-Peters said. “We did struggle with making a lot of hitting errors as a whole and a few of our hitters struggled hitting efficiency wise.”